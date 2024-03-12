75°
Latest Weather Blog
Accused drug dealer arrested in Iberville Parish
WHITE CASTLE - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies searched his home and found illegal narcotics.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Ralph Johnson Jr.'s home was raided and deputies found crack cocaine and Xanax.
Trending News
Johnson was booked for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish school hosting open house for Early College programs
-
Wearin' of the Green: Siemone Augustus
-
Attorney for man shot by police during no-knock warrant says he will...
-
New filing: Attorney claims prior sexual encounter caused Madison Brooks injuries consistent...
-
State lawmakers attempting education reform
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
SU announces new head football coach