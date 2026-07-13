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Acadian Ambulance's 12-week EMT course kicks off in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Acadian Ambulance's Baton Rouge EMT course began on Monday, offering trainees a direct path to beginning a career in emergency medicine.
The 12-week hybrid EMT course offered at a discounted tuition of $400 serves as the essential foundation for those looking to advance in Paramedic, Flight Paramedic, or leadership roles in the industry.
“An EMT is often the first face a person sees in an emergency, and that carries a tremendous amount of weight,” said TJ Dronet, Senior Director of National EMS Academy. “Our goal is to ensure our graduates aren’t just certified; they’re capable and confident.”
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