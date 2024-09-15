Latest Weather Blog
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight on Sunday afternoon. The "potential tropical cyclone" terminology is used when a disturbance does not meet the criteria to be a tropical depression or storm, but could do so and affect land within 48 hours. This allows the National Hurricane Center to begin issuing alerts and forecasts for the system well in advance of landfall.
Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina. Tropical storm-force winds now extend 175 miles from the center of circulation, mostly on the northern side. The storm is projected to make landfall in South Carolina with maximum sustained winds around 50 mph.
Lately, the area of low pressure in question has been located along a frontal system a few hundred miles off the southeast U.S. coast. If the associated front dissipates and thunderstorm activity can become sufficiently organized, a tropical or subtropical storm could form as the system moves northwestward over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. Should that occur, the disturbance would take the name Helene.
To be a tropical storm, an area of low pressure must originate over tropical or subtropical waters, have a closed surface wind circulation, possess a well-defined center, maintain a base level of organization, and gain its energy primarily from warm ocean waters.
A subtropical storm is similar to a tropical storm in the sense that the storm originates over tropical or subtropical waters, and has a closed surface wind circulation and well-defined center. However, subtropical storms also gain energy from other sources in addition to warm ocean water, most commonly an upper-level trough or area of low pressure. It is possible that this system will be subtropical in nature.
Terminology aside, subtropical storms can still bring impacts similar to that of a tropical storm. And regardless of any tropical or subtropical development, gusty winds, heavy rain, flooding, storm surge, and tornadoes are likely across portions of the U.S. Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast. Fortunately, this storm will not be an issue for Louisiana.
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Houma family of three taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, fire...
-
Former sheriff's deputy arrested in alleged attack on child
-
Man shot, killed at home along Brady Street
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal
-
Southern looks to end losing streak against Jackson State Saturday
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry