A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special Saturday @ 4:00

3 hours 7 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, May 19 2023 May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 7:40 PM May 19, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

Hear Kim Mulkey like you rarely ever have, the national championship-winning coach sits down with Sports 2's Michael Cauble for a candid conversation about what makes Kim Mulkey so fired up about everything.

We head back to her childhood to talk about the moments that shaped her into what we all see and love today.

The half-hour special premieres Saturday at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 and WBRZ+.

