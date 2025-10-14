69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

70 for 70: Major Reginald Brown started group that serves Thanksgiving to Baton Rouge annually

1 hour 38 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 7:05 AM October 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — For decades, Major Reginald Brown has led a group of generous holiday helpers as they transformed the River Center into a dining hall for the poor, elderly and the lonely. 

Brown, a city constable, started the Thanksgiving tradition of the Holiday Helpers in 1987. Starting in 2017, the group joined St. Vincent de Paul to serve even more people on Thanksgiving. 

Brown eventually retired as constable in 2018, but the Thanksgiving tradition he started continued through floods, freezes and a pandemic. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days