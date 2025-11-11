44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death Valley nearly 70 years later

1 hour 37 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 November 11, 2025 7:10 AM November 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — After LSU football coach and athletic director Paul Dietzel retired, he picked up a palette and paintbrush. 

One of his favorite paintings he did was a purple and gold moment frozen in time entitled "The Way We Were." 

The painting was a tribute to Dietzel's legendary team, anchored by All-American Billy Cannon, which would win LSU its first National Championship in football in 1958. The painting also encapsulated Dietzel's innovative three-platoon system, in which he created a white team, a go team and the iconic Chinese Bandits.

Dietzel's legacy remains on the field today, being credited as the designer of the iconic gold, white and purple uniforms the Tigers still wear a variation of to this day.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days