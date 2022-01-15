6 hospitalized, 1 injured after concert hall shooting in Oregon

Photo: The Register-Guard

EUGENE, Ore. - Six people were transported to hospitals after a shooting at an Oregon concert hall Friday night.

Police said they received reports of multiple shots fired at 9:29 p.m. Friday outside WOW Hall, where artists Lil Bean and Zay Bang were performing.

The Eugene Police Department and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting, according to ABC News.

Six victims were shot, and one is currently in critical condition, Eugene Police Department Chief Chris Skinner reported during a press conference Saturday morning.

Police do not yet know if the shooting was random or targeted, but Skinner said it was "one of the highest-profile shootings we've had in the city of Eugene."

There are no reported fatalities at this time.

Officers are looking for a single suspect, thought to be a male in a hoodie who was last seen running from the scene, Skinner said.

He added that he does not believe there is a broader safety risk to the community but emphasized the suspect is still likely armed and dangerous.

"You may have heard that there was a shooting outside the WOW Hall tonight at the 'Lil Bean + Zay Bang' concert," WOW Hall's Board Chair Jaci Guerena and Interim Executive Director Deb Maher said in a statement on the venue's website. "There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate."

They continued to say that all classes held at the WOW Hall are canceled until further notice.

"We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid. We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for. This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating. If we receive additional information, we will try to make it available," Guerena and Maher added.

The shooting remains under investigation.