5K Entergy customers out of power during Saturday afternoon thunderstorm

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - More than 5,000 Entergy customers are in the dark after a thunderstorm rolled through the area Saturday afternoon.

WBRZ Weather stats say the thunderstorm formed in the area around 3:30 p.m.

As of 4:45, more than 7,000 customers were out of power - including 5,197 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The majority of outages seem to be in the Jefferson Trace and Hidden Grove neighborhoods.