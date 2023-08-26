97°
5K Entergy customers out of power during Saturday afternoon thunderstorm
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - More than 5,000 Entergy customers are in the dark after a thunderstorm rolled through the area Saturday afternoon.
WBRZ Weather stats say the thunderstorm formed in the area around 3:30 p.m.
As of 4:45, more than 7,000 customers were out of power - including 5,197 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The majority of outages seem to be in the Jefferson Trace and Hidden Grove neighborhoods.