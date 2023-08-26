97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
5K Entergy customers out of power during Saturday afternoon thunderstorm

27 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, August 26 2023 Aug 26, 2023 August 26, 2023 4:49 PM August 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - More than 5,000 Entergy customers are in the dark after a thunderstorm rolled through the area Saturday afternoon. 

WBRZ Weather stats say the thunderstorm formed in the area around 3:30 p.m.

As of 4:45, more than 7,000 customers were out of power - including 5,197 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

The majority of outages seem to be in the Jefferson Trace and Hidden Grove neighborhoods. 

