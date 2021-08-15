59-year-old man slipped, fell and drowned at Catahoula Locks

ST. MARTINVILLE - A man drowned after he slipped and fell into the Catahoula Locks.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old George Barras was walking along the bank around 2:23 p.m. Sunday when he slipped.

Deputies said bystanders got Barras out of the water and attempted CRP before ambulances arrived. Barras died at the scene.