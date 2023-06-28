53-year-old shot, killed along Woodpecker Street Tuesday afternoon

89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, June 28 2023
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death along Woodpecker Street on Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified the victim as Derrick Thomas, 53. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Thomas was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle. 

Less than two hours later, two people were shot and killed a mile and a half away from the scene on Avenue J. Police do not believe the shootings are related. 

