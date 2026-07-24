5 Tigers named Preseason First Team All-SEC

BATON ROUGE — Five LSU football players made the Preseason All-SEC First Team ahead of the 2026 season.

Tight end Trey'Dez Green, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen, linebacker Whit Weeks and punter Grant Chadwick all received first-team honors.

Defensive backs DJ Pickett and Ty Benefield were named to the all-conference second team, and linebacker TJ Dottery and center Braelin Moore were named to the third team.

The awards were voted on by media members at the 2026 SEC Media Days, which concluded Thursday.

The media also predicted the Tigers to finish fifth in the conference.

LSU kicks off Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge on Sep. 5 against Clemson, and the game will air on WBRZ.