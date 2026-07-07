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Four alleged drug dealers arrested during Assumption Parish traffic stop
PAINCOURTVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested four alleged drug dealers after finding cocaine, marijuana and opioids in their car during a traffic stop, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
A deputy stopped a car traveling eastbound along La. 70 through Paincourtville on Monday afternoon and questioned the driver, 34-year-old Charles L. Richard Jr., and his three passengers: 20-year-old Avianna K. Payten, 40-year-old Oliver J. Martin and 42-year-old Donovan P. Mabile.
The deputy smelled weed coming from Payten's clothes and found her to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine, according to the sheriff's office. That prompted a search of the vehicle, leading deputies to find more cocaine and marijuana, as well as multiple doses of oxycodone and suboxone.
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All four were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on drug-related charges.
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