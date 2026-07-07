Four alleged drug dealers arrested during Assumption Parish traffic stop

PAINCOURTVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested four alleged drug dealers after finding cocaine, marijuana and opioids in their car during a traffic stop, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

A deputy stopped a car traveling eastbound along La. 70 through Paincourtville on Monday afternoon and questioned the driver, 34-year-old Charles L. Richard Jr., and his three passengers: 20-year-old Avianna K. Payten, 40-year-old Oliver J. Martin and 42-year-old Donovan P. Mabile.

The deputy smelled weed coming from Payten's clothes and found her to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine, according to the sheriff's office. That prompted a search of the vehicle, leading deputies to find more cocaine and marijuana, as well as multiple doses of oxycodone and suboxone.

All four were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on drug-related charges.