91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

39-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck along Greenwell Springs Road, coroner says

2 hours 56 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, July 26 2026 Jul 26, 2026 July 26, 2026 9:01 AM July 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man died after being struck by a car along Greenwell Springs Road late Saturday night. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, 39-year-old John Nguyen was struck by a vehicle around 11:55 p.m. 

The crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road near Lanier Drive.

Trending News

WBRZ has asked the Baton Rouge Police Department if they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days