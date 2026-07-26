39-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck along Greenwell Springs Road, coroner says

BATON ROUGE — A man died after being struck by a car along Greenwell Springs Road late Saturday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, 39-year-old John Nguyen was struck by a vehicle around 11:55 p.m.

The crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road near Lanier Drive.

WBRZ has asked the Baton Rouge Police Department if they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.