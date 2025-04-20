82°
34-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting along Gwenadele Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A 34-year-old man was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with Baton Rouge Police officers in the a motel parking lot early Sunday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Super 6 Inn & Suites along Gwenadele Avenue just after 3 a.m. BRPD said officers were dispatched to the motel for "a disturbance involving an armed male."
BRPD said that there was an exchange of gunfire and the man was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
The officers, who were also not identified, were placed on administrative leave.
No more information was immediately available.
