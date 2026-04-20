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32-year-old arrested for allegedly selling drugs near Southeastern Louisiana University
HAMMOND — Police arrested a man accused of selling marijuana and THC vapes near Southeastern Louisiana University campus.
The Hammond Police Department said it was alerted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office that Gage Banks, 32, was recently arrested in Livingston Parish for allegedly having marijuana and THC vapes.
In a search of Banks' Hammond home, police said they found 267 ounces of weed, 207 pre-rolled joints, 148 THC vapes, 14 THC vape cartridges, eight jars of THC wax, a BLA rife with two "high-capacity magazines," digital scales and vacuum seal machines.
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Banks was transferred from the Livingston Parish Detention Center to the HPD Jail, where he was booked on drug-related charges.
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