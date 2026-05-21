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30th St. Jude Dream Home is ready to be given away!

2 hours 14 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 5:04 PM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The 30th St. Jude Dream Home in the capital area is finished and ready to be given away.

Builders cut the ribbon on the brand new house this morning, located in the Oak Colony subdivision off Hoo Shoo Too Road in St. George.

WBRZ will give away the home live during the 4 p.m. newscast on June 18.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold so far, with a limited number remaining. Tickets are $100 each and enter buyers for a chance to win the home while supporting St. Jude.

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There are also bonus prizes available. Tickets purchased before next Friday include a chance to win a Genesis G70, and tickets purchased before June 12 are entered for a chance to win gas for a year.

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