3-year-old killed in French Quarter shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot

3 hours 46 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, April 29 2022 Apr 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 2:20 PM April 29, 2022 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - A toddler that was killed in a French Quarter home on Tuesday reportedly used a firearm left unattended with the safety off to fire the shot that killed her. 

3-year-old Autumn Barthelemy had access to a gun left on the back of the toilet in her home, according to WWLTV. The 9mm pistol was loaded and apparently did not have a safety.

Autumn fired one shot into her nostril that killed her, New Orleans Police say.

Police charged Autumn's brother, 18-year-old Donnell Barthelemy, for negligent homicide.

While in custody, police also charged Donnell with second-degree murder related to a shooting death last September. 

