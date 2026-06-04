2une In Previews: Red Stick Farmers Market hosting Fresh Fest all summer, highlighting state's food culture

BATON ROUGE - The Red Stick Farmers Market is hosting Fresh Fest, an eight-week summer celebration of Louisiana's agricultural season.

The weekly events highlight a different local agricultural product each week, with cooking demonstrations from local chefs, food tastings, kids' activities and live music.

This year's weekly themes run from May 30 through July 18.

The lineup includes Tomato Me Crazy on June 6, Dairy Day on June 13, Squash-Tastic on June 20, Melon Mania on June 27, Farm to Fourth on July 2, Everything Eggplant on July 11 and Oh My Okra on July 18.

Beyond the featured crops, shoppers can also find mushrooms, honey, cut flowers, seafood, meat, eggs, bread and baked goods, jams, jellies and pickles.

Cooking demos are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in The Teaching Kitchen at Main Street Market. Local chefs prepare simple, seasonal recipes using fresh ingredients sourced directly from the market.

The scheduled chefs include Evan Egana on May 30, Dorcas Gyan on June 6, JP Uzee on June 20 and Walker Smith on June 27.

The demos are designed to connect farmers, chefs and shoppers while showing the community how to turn market produce into meals at home.