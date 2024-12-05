58°
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade

3 hours 42 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Some families may not have presents under their tree to look forward to this year - that's why law enforcement is collecting toys to meet the need. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office hosts its Christmas Crusade yearly. Participants can donate toys in their boxes to be distributed to families in need. 

2une In's Abigail Whitam was on the distribution site Thursday morning finding out how you can help. 

