2une In Previews: Family Care and Health Expo offering free health services for families

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, United Believers Baptist Church, Ochsner Baton Rouge and Southern University are hosting a public health expo where families can get free health checks and screenings.

The Family Care and Health Expo, held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a no-cost event at the church’s fellowship hall at 8837 Greenwell Springs Road.

The event aims to improve healthcare access and healthy outcomes for Louisiana families.

At the event, there will be several services available for free, including:

- Blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and body mass index screenings

- Lung cancer risk assessments

- Manual breast exams by an Ochsner clinician

- Mental health awareness education

- HIV testing

- Hearing screenings

- CPR education

- Complimentary haircuts

- Back-to-school supplies

- Children and family activities