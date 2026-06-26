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2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Pride returns to Raising Cane's River Center this weekend
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Pride Fest is returning to the Raising Cane's River Center Arena on Saturday.
The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.
Along with pop artist and LGBTQ+ advocate David Archuleta, the lineup includes performances by The Specs, a Greek Showcase, an all-star production of Baton Rouge's Drag Queens Finest and a drag king showcase featuring performers traveling from across the country.
The event is presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Open Health Care Clinic and Whittington Family Fund. L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge sponsors the event's entertainment.
Attendees can expect Drag Queen Story Time, interactive family programming, community resources, educational outreach, local artists, food vendors and LGBTQ+ affirming organizations from across the region.
"Baton Rouge Pride is about visibility, celebration and creating spaces where everyone feels welcome," organizers said. "This year's lineup reflects the diversity and energy of our community while continuing our commitment to keeping Baton Rouge Pride Fest accessible and family-friendly."
The event is open to the public at no cost and welcomes LGBTQ+ individuals, allies, families and supporters from across Louisiana and beyond.
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