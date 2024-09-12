84°
230-year-old live oak in Watson split after Hurricane Francine

1 hour 7 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 4:08 PM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WATSON - A tree older than 230 years old split after Hurricane Francine split in half after Hurricane Francine, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Images show the tree split in half and fallen to the ground by the homeowner.

LPSO says the tree served as "the backdrop for many family gatherings, dance pictures and true Livingston Parish scenic beauty."

