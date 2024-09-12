84°
Latest Weather Blog
230-year-old live oak in Watson split after Hurricane Francine
WATSON - A tree older than 230 years old split after Hurricane Francine split in half after Hurricane Francine, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Images show the tree split in half and fallen to the ground by the homeowner.
Trending News
LPSO says the tree served as "the backdrop for many family gatherings, dance pictures and true Livingston Parish scenic beauty."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
-
More than 10 Ascension Parish homes hit by trees, some residents injured
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener