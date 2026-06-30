23-year-old shot, killed in car at Regency Club Apartments

BATON ROUGE — A 23-year-old was found shot dead inside his car at the Regency Club Apartments on Southfork Avenue.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Tuesday that Jyrese Coleman was shot and killed early Monday morning.

WBRZ previously reported that Coleman's body was found outside his home around 5:55 a.m.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating Coleman's death.