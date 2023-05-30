23-year-old killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest was arguing with another man before his murder

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday after an argument with another man.

The shooting happened on Wentling Avenue, near the former Laser Tag Baton Rouge, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner's office said 23-year-old Tyron Warren was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tuesday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren was having a verbal argument with another man before he was killed.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released.