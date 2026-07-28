2026 'I Voted' sticker unveiled

BATON ROUGE - Secretary of State Nancy Landry unveiled Louisiana's latest "I Voted" sticker, which celebrates the state's heritage.

New Orleans artist T. Osborne designed the 2026 sticker, which features a trumpet, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads. He said his design is an attempt to capture the essence of the state.

"My idea is... if a sound that represented Louisiana came out of the trumpet, what would it look like?"

The artist said it was an honor to be involved in the "I Voted" sticker project, which first kicked off with a George Rodrigue "Blue Dog" in 2016. Osborne said Rodrigue was an inspiration to him through his art education.

"It's nice to be in the lineup," he said.