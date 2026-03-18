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2026 'Heart of Law Enforcement Awards' held in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement across the state were honored Tuesday during the Heart of Law Enforcement Awards ceremony hosted by "Beyond the Badge" at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge.
A total of 13 officers were given awards for acts of kindness they performed outside the scope of their normal duties.
One recipient, Corporal Rushing Juneau, from the Port Allen Police Department was presented with the Beyond the Badge Service Before Self award. The Service Before Self award is given to the officer whose act of kindness stands out in the field of nominees.
Livingston Parish Deputy Daniel Tsillis also received a Beyond the Badge Heart of Law Enforcement Award.
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