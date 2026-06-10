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2 people shot along Plank Road; BRPD investigating after early Wednesday morning shooting

54 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 9:47 AM June 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Early Wednesday morning, two people were shot along Plank Road and taken to local hospitals, Baton Rouge Police said. 

Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 12:18 a.m. Once they arrived at the scene near the intersection of Harding Boulevard and Plank Road, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Another person later arrived at the hospital for a non-life-threatening shooting, officials said. 

BRPD said they are still investigating the shooting and do not yet have a suspect or motive. 

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