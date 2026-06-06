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2 Make a Difference: Previewing Celebrity Waiter

3 hours 24 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 10:59 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon previews the 2026 Celebrity Waiter event.

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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

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