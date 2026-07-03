2 Make a Difference: Dance and Neuro Diversity Camp

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the Dance and Neuro Diversity Camp.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

More information on the camp is available here. The camp will take place from July 27 through July 31, with a performance on Aug. 2.