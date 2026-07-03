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2 Make a Difference: Dance and Neuro Diversity Camp

1 hour 4 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, July 03 2026 Jul 3, 2026 July 03, 2026 10:37 PM July 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the Dance and Neuro Diversity Camp.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

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More information on the camp is available here. The camp will take place from July 27 through July 31, with a performance on Aug. 2.

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