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2 Make a Difference: Dance and Neuro Diversity Camp
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the Dance and Neuro Diversity Camp.
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
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More information on the camp is available here. The camp will take place from July 27 through July 31, with a performance on Aug. 2.
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