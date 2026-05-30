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2 Make a Difference: 20th Project for Women Build

1 hour 37 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 10:39 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the 20th project for Habitat of Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge's Women Build.

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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

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