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2 lanes closed on I-10 westbound in Ascension Parish following crash
PRAIRIEVILLE — A single-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound closed two lanes on Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on I-10 near mile marker 170, closing the left and middle lanes. One lane remains open at this time.
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Travelers in the area should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
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