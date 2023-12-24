63°
2 killed in shooting on LA-1, Plaquemine Police looking for info on suspects

Sunday, December 24 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Investigators are looking for the suspect who shot and killed 2 people in Plaquemine early Sunday morning.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief, Stephen Engolio, the 2 victims were driving on LA-1 around 2 a.m., when another vehicle approached them and began shooting at the pair, killing both.

No suspects or victims have been identified, and there is no word on a motive.

This is a developing story.

