2 killed in shooting on LA-1, Plaquemine Police looking for info on suspects

PLAQUEMINE - Investigators are looking for the suspect who shot and killed 2 people in Plaquemine early Sunday morning.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief, Stephen Engolio, the 2 victims were driving on LA-1 around 2 a.m., when another vehicle approached them and began shooting at the pair, killing both.

No suspects or victims have been identified, and there is no word on a motive.

This is a developing story.