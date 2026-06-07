2 injured in Sunday shooting off Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE — Emergency officials responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway on Sunday evening that left at least two people injured.

Officials said that following the initial shooting off Old Hammond Highway, at least one of the victims drove to Lebanon Street before calling for help.

According to officials, emergency medical services were called to the scene; however, one patient left the scene prior to their arrival.

Another patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No further information is currently available.