2 held in death of Addis 7-year-old held in lieu of bond at West Baton Rouge Parish jail

PORT ALLEN — Two people accused in last week's death of a 7-year-old girl in Addis were being held in lieu of bond Thursday at the West Baton Rouge Parish jail.

A West Baton Rouge Parish judge set a $1 million bond for the child's mother, Breyonne Dorsey, 30; the bond for Christopher Butler, 33, is set at $2.5 million, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Paris Williams was found unresponsive on July 1. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Addis police said Wednesday that investigators initially believed Williams died after a dresser fell on her. Investigators now believe the crime scene was manipulated.

Dorsey and Butler had a domestic altercation July 1. Dispatchers say they heard fighting in the background during an initial 911 call from Dorsey's home that evening. After a later call, police found the child unresponsive and Dorsey with facial injuries.