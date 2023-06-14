85°
2 dead after crash on I-10 at Mississippi state line

1 hour 19 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, June 14 2023 Jun 14, 2023 June 14, 2023 7:35 AM June 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. - Fire departments and emergency officials responded to a double fatality crash near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line Wednesday morning. 

The Slidell Fire Protection District was one of the departments to respond to the scene. The department said for anyone heading into Louisiana on I-10 westbound near the state line to expect heavy delays. 

No further information was immediately available. 

