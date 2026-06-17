19-year-old sentenced to 13 years in prison after shooting man defending his daughter along Newcastle Avenue

BATON ROUGE — A 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to lesser charges connected to a March 2025 shooting along Newcastle Avenue was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday.

Jerry Huggins, who was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon for the shooting of Corey Breaux, pleaded guilty to aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons on Monday.

For the battery charge, Huggins received 11 years, and for the illegal use of weapons charge, he got two years. He was given credit for time served.

Breaux told WBRZ he went outside to protect his daughter, who had been bullied by a group of teenagers, when he was shot three times, leaving him with significant injuries.

"This gentleman was doing nothing wrong. He was trying to defend his daughter against a bunch of bullies who were out there terrorizing his daughter, so he stood up," Baton Rouge Police Information Officer Saundra Watts said following the shooting. "He did the right thing, but unfortunately, this teen took it upon himself to shoot this man in front of his daughter."