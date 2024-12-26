61°
19-year-old killed in Christmas Day crash on I-110
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash that happened along Interstate 110 on Christmas Day.
Officers said the crash happened south of the North 22nd Street exit ramp. The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner said 19-year-old Isaiah Garnett was killed in the wreck.
No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story.
