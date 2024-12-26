61°
19-year-old killed in Christmas Day crash on I-110

Wednesday, December 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash that happened along Interstate 110 on Christmas Day. 

Officers said the crash happened south of the North 22nd Street exit ramp. The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner said 19-year-old Isaiah Garnett was killed in the wreck.

No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story. 

