19-year-old dead after shooting at Eleanor Drive, Linden Street

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Eleanor Drive and Linden Street, officials said.

Officials responded around 6:30 p.m., and the coroner was called to the scene. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office later identified the man as Joseph Mitchell.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Mitchell's death.