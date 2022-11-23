18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line

An 18-wheeler went off-road and became submerged in a bayou along I-10 near the Ascension-St. James Parish line early Tuesday afternoon.

Watch: Dash cam captures moment when 18-wheeler went off road, into bayou

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one lane was closed on the westbound side of the interstate around 1:30 p.m. while crews tried to recover the truck.

Later on, traffic was closed down to one lane in each direction of the interstate.

Workers were still pulling it out of the water as of around 4:15 p.m.

"We did have crews on scene continuously to work to get this 18-wheeler out of the waterway," Christian Reed with State Police said.

No other cars are believed to be involved in the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

According to the LDEQ, the truck was carrying mineral oil that is non-hazardous.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana State Police said there would be a lane closure Wednesday morning to complete the cleanup and get the 18-wheeler on a trailer to tow away.