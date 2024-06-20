17-year-old wanted for allegedly breaking into, causing over $50,000 of damage to River Center

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old is wanted after being in a group that allegedly used a brick to break into the Raising Canes River Center and used fire extinguishers to break televisions inside the arena.

Javin Thomas, 17, is wanted for simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property over $50,000 -- both of which are felonies.

According to an arrest affidavit, two males and a female threw a brick through a lower level door and gained entry into the building at 2 a.m. Tuesday. The three grabbed fire extinguishers and sprayed them through the halls. Once they made their way to the second floor, they threw the emptied extinguishers at six 80-inch television monitors worth about $5,000 each.

The group then discarded the fire extinguishers and made their way to the arena area, where they "caused significant damage to several drink and vending machines." The three then fled as security began to investigate. They were in the building for approximately 45 minutes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 344-7867.