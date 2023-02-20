16-year-old will be tried as an adult after allegedly mugging, shooting former classmate

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old accused of shooting his former classmate will be tried as an adult, according to paperwork filed by the District Attorney on Feb. 14.

Au'Marcus Videau, a teen accused of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly mugged and shot a former classmate on his way to school on Jan. 18, was also a suspect in a similar crime against another student.

Videau was moved from juvenile to adult court on Feb. 13, according to court documents filed the day after.

Videau's next court date is set for March 22. His mugshot cannot be released.