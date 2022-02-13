#14 LSU softball splits day two of Tiger Classic

The #14 LSU (3-1) softball team split day two of the Tiger Classic with an 8-1 win over South Alabama (1-3) and a 3-2 loss against Central Arkansas (1-3) Saturday at Tiger Park.

Shelbi Sunseri and Georgia Clark combined for four home runs versus South Alabama, while Ali Kilponen earned her second win in the circle this season.

Game 1

With mild temperatures in the afternoon, Sunseri kept the Tiger bats red hot, clearing the bases with a three-run homer, and Clark immediately followed with a solo shot to center, making the score 7-1. Clark struck again in the bottom of the sixth with her second dinger of the game to left-center field to secure the Tigers’ 8-1 victory.

Game 2

Freshman Raelin Chaffin made her collegiate debut in the circle and held Central Arkansas scoreless until the 4th.

Sunseri got the scoring started for the Tigers in the bottom of the third inning, doubling to left center field, which scored Briggs, who singled to get on base. Briggs had three hits in the game, marking her 17th career multi-hit game.

Central Arkansas tied the game at one with a solo shot to right center field. UCA took the lead in the top of the fifth after two straight passed balls, following a walk and single.

LSU rallied with two straight doubles in the bottom of the sixth from Clark and Ali Newland. The Tigers tied the game at two, but UCA responded with a one-run seventh, and LSU was unable to tack on the tying run in the bottom half of the inning.