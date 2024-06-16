78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

12-year-old boy critically injured after chasing dog into roadway, in front of vehicle

2 hours 59 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, June 16 2024 Jun 16, 2024 June 16, 2024 7:28 PM June 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after running in front of a vehicle while chasing his dog on Sunday. 

The Slidell Police Department said the accident happened just before 1 p.m. near an intersection in the city. The boy was taken to a children's hospital where he is listed in critical condition. 

"Incidents like this are never easy to comprehend, but even harder when it involves a young child. We are all praying for this young boy, his family, and all those affected by this accident," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. 

Trending News

Officers said speed and impairment are not factors in the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days