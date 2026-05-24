10th annual Soul Food Festival wraps up Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The 10th annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival concluded on Sunday, showcasing the soul food and music culture of South Louisiana.

The festival's lineup featured blues guitar player Henry Turner Jr., who said the combination of music and food just makes sense.

"All that music comes with soul, you know? Soul food and all that stuff put together, that's what the Soul Food Festival is. It focuses on all of those things," he said. "Gospel, R&B, blues, soul, it's just a total encompassing of the whole lifestyle."

The festival, held at the Main Library at Goodwood, ran all day on Saturday and Sunday, wrapping up at 8 p.m.