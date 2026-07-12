1 person injured after multi-vehicle crash closes left two lanes of I-110 southbound near Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE — One person was sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-110 southbound near Evangeline Street left the two left lanes blocked on Sunday afternoon.

According to emergency officials, the crash, which occurred around 2:10 p.m., involved four vehicles and resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.

The two left lanes of I-110 southbound remain closed as a result of the crash.

Drivers traveling in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.