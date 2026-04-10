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1 person hospitalized after shooting near intersection of Scenic Highway, 69th Avenue
BATON ROUGE — One person was shot along Scenic Highway on Thursday night.
Officials told WBRZ that one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot around 8 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Scenic and 69th Avenue.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting.
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