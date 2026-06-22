1 injured following Saturday night shooting in Gonzales on Burnside Avenue

GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting on Burnside Avenue that left one person injured.

According to the department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Oak Terrace Service Center around 9:30 p.m., where they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

Investigators said the incident is believed to have resulted from a personal dispute between two people who allegedly exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area.

According to officers, 23-year-old Juancheus Jackson of Vacherie sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the incident before being taken to a local hospital for treatment by a private vehicle. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the identity of the second individual involved will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-7511.