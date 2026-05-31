1 dead following fatal Saturday night crash in St. Gabriel along La. 74

ST. GABRIEL — A fatal crash occurred in St. Gabriel on Saturday night along La. 74, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

The department said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., with first responders arriving to find the vehicle overturned with two occupants trapped inside.

While the driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by AirMed to a regional trauma center for treatment, the passenger, an adult male, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.