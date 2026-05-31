93°
Latest Weather Blog
1 dead following fatal Saturday night crash in St. Gabriel along La. 74
ST. GABRIEL — A fatal crash occurred in St. Gabriel on Saturday night along La. 74, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.
The department said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., with first responders arriving to find the vehicle overturned with two occupants trapped inside.
While the driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by AirMed to a regional trauma center for treatment, the passenger, an adult male, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending News
The crash is currently under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's
-
With new head coach, Baton Rouge Rougaroo back at practice
-
Still Here shares stories of black women impacted by HIV through immersive...
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: AARP urges family caregivers to prioritize sleep and mental...
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
Sports Video
-
Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's
-
With new head coach, Baton Rouge Rougaroo back at practice
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
-
Saints open up OTA's for first session of summer
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...