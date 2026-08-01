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1 dead following fatal crash on La. 16 near Ben Fugler Road in Livingston Parish

2 hours 54 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2026 Aug 1, 2026 August 01, 2026 10:35 AM August 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on La. 16 near Ben Fugler Road in Livingston Parish on Saturday. 

According to troopers, the crash took place shortly after 11 p.m. when 39-year-old David Davies of Slidell, who was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra south on La. 16, allegedly exited the roadway to the right before striking a tree. 

Davies, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

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