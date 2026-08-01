1 dead following fatal crash on La. 16 near Ben Fugler Road in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on La. 16 near Ben Fugler Road in Livingston Parish on Saturday.

According to troopers, the crash took place shortly after 11 p.m. when 39-year-old David Davies of Slidell, who was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra south on La. 16, allegedly exited the roadway to the right before striking a tree.

Davies, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.