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1 dead, another injured following Sunday night fatal shooting on Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE — A man is dead following a Sunday night fatal shooting on Hollywood Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Responding officers arrived at the intersection of Beech Street and Douglas Avenue around 8:21 p.m. to find 20-year-old Johnathan Chambers suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was later transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. A female victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Hollywood Street.
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Officers said no suspects have been developed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
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